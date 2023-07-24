South Korea to subsidise REDD+ feasibility studies for private sector participation

Published 06:35 on July 24, 2023 / Last updated at 09:07 on July 24, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary / No Comments

South Korea has launched a funding programme to encourage companies to conduct REDD+ feasibility studies for the private sector, as the country has pledged to secure more forest carbon credits abroad to realise its climate goals.