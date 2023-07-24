Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Canberra commits A$50 mln to Indo-Pacific clean energy studies, ACCU issuance up

Australia Market Roundup: Canberra commits A$50 mln to Indo-Pacific clean energy studies, ACCU issuance up

Published 03:26 on July 24, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:02 on July 24, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia has committed A$50 million ($33 mln) to support clean energy supply chains in the Indo-Pacific the government announced over the weekend, as the issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) rose, according to a regulatory update.  

Updated with RLF Agtech announcement from par. 15. 

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software