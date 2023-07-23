Blue Carbon Project Manager, Forest Carbon – Jakarta

About Forest Carbon

Forest Carbon restores degraded wetland forests. Our company is a premium restoration project developer in Southeast Asia that delivers benefits for local communities, biodiversity, and investors through a proven business model. With offices in Jakarta and Singapore, Forest Carbon is built on a track record of success in the region. The team brings a decade of experience working on the ground, mapping wetlands, assessing below-ground carbon storage, hiring local workers, and obtaining community support.

Forest Carbon relies on this technical expertise and a growing pipeline of project opportunities to secure millions in private sector investment for threatened ecosystems. Forest Carbon’s Sumatra Merang Peatland Project is now a proven business model for large-scale restoration, with more than 5 million Euro in investment capital raised. Sales secured from major global brands support restoration efforts on more than 22,000 hectares, which reduces the risk of fire, strengthens the rural economy, and creates jobs, and delivers returns for investors and partners. This type of environmental and social performance is integrated into every level of Forest Carbon’s operations and management systems.

Forest Carbon recently launched its first Blue Carbon project in Papua, Indonesia. Forest Carbon has identified a pilot area for a coastal and marine ecosystem project that offers potential to protect mangroves, marine biodiversity and seagrass in Papua, Indonesia.

Project Summary

The long-term goal of the project would be to leverage markets (carbon or other payment for ecosystem services) to fund active management and environmental education across the wider land and seascape. We are currently working to identify potential sources of revenue, include the protection and restoration of coastal mangrove areas using Verra’s methodology for tidal wetlands, the cultivation and protection of seagrass beds, with a methodology to be confirmed and the potential for Marine Biodiversity credits.

About the role

We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Blue Carbon Project Manager. The candidate will report directly to the Forest Carbon Technical Director and assist the technical team in managing multiple technical work products for the company’s Blue Carbon Project. The role of the Blue Carbon Project Manager is to supervise the daily operations and ensure the success of the Blue Carbon Program.

This includes supporting the development of work plans and budgets, overseeing contract management and contractor activities, monitoring, and reporting on project deliverables. The Project Manager will be responsible for upholding high-quality standards and ensuring that project results are achieved within the designated timeframe and budgetary constraints. The Blue Carbon Project Manager will be responsible for ensuring that deadlines, milestones, and deliverables are managed across the technical team, ensuring that human resources are managed efficiently, and that progress is communicated upwards to the executive team.

While prior experience in Blue Carbon projects in Indonesia is highly preferred, it is not an obligatory requirement for this position. Candidates with relevant experience in similar coastal ecosystem conservation or climate change mitigation projects will also be considered, however we do expect significant experience in project management practice in a fast-paced environment. The position will ensure that all deliverables produced by the technical team are prioritized according to the company’s core priorities and that input, time and decision making are optimized. Mentorship will be provided to ensure that the Blue Carbon Project Manager can learn all relevant technical aspects of project development.

Responsibilities

The Forest Carbon’s Blue Carbon Program Manager will be responsible for the overall implementation and effective project management of the program’s activities in Papua, which include:

• Ensure that project deliverables align with partner organizations, stakeholder, and donor standards and interests, while adhering to Forest Carbon’s policies, funding agreements, and local requirements.

• Oversee and coordinate the work of project implementing partners and technical service providers, including setting timelines, developing field work schedules, managing field logistics, monitoring partner budgets, spendings and procurement processes, acquire permits and ensure training documentation.

• Ensure strong data collection (technical, narrative) to support reporting and funding activities.

• Work closely with Forest Carbon’s technical teams (GIS, IT, community, biodiversity, and project field teams: Field Operation Manager, Data Collection, Biodiversity, and Community Engagement) to ensure the Blue Carbon project is on target for all reporting and contract deliverables.

• Provide day-to-day task tracking across all technical components for the Blue Carbon project, managing dependencies and tracking staff utilization.

• Quality assurance on technical documents according to internal systems

• Writing, research and copy editing where needed.

• Cross-coordination with other managers (E&S Performance Manager, and Community Development Manager) to support project management objectives.

• Periodic progress reporting to Technical Director on the achievements and obstacles faced by project teams.

• Anticipate future bottlenecks/roadblocks and provide solutions/recommendations to the Technical Director on project needs to improve project delivery.

• Overseeing communication and release of materials into the public domain.

• Perform such other duties as may be assigned across FC projects.

Qualifications

• Proven experience in Blue Carbon Projects, relevant expertise in coastal ecosystem conservation, climate change mitigation projects, or a comprehensive understanding of marine conservation issues is a distinct advantage.

• A degree in Marine Science, Environmental Management, or relevant field is a clear advantage but not a must.

• At least five years project management experience in a fast-paced environment.

• Technical certification in project management practice preferable (e.g., PMD PRO, Agile, etc.).

• Experience using project management software (e.g., Asana, Slack, etc.).

• Track record of delivering large, long-term projects on time and to the highest quality standards. • Ability to work with minimum supervision and proactively improve processes.

• Willingness and ability to travel to remote project sites as per request from management.

• Good interpersonal, organizational, and written/verbal communication skills (in English and Indonesian).

• Demonstrated personal accountability, problem solver, team player, and attention to detail.

• Proficiency in swimming is also highly desired for this position.

Thank you for your interest in joining our team. We look forward to reviewing your application!

APPLY FROM HERE.