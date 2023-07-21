Producers boost CCA holdings, financials lock-in profits but scoop ACP, RGGI contracts as prices bolt higher

Emitters once again added to their California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) net length as prices made new year-to-date highs ahead of ARB’s public workshop next week, while speculators took profits, choosing to reduce CCA net positions but continuing to amass RGGI Allowances (RGA), data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.