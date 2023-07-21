Producers boost CCA holdings, financials lock-in profits but scoop ACP, RGGI contracts as prices bolt higher

July 21, 2023 / Joan Pinto

Emitters once again added to their California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) net length as prices made new year-to-date highs ahead of ARB’s public workshop next week, while speculators took profits, choosing to reduce CCA net positions but continuing to amass RGGI Allowances (RGA), data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.