Senior Consultant, Land Use, Climate Focus – Berlin/Rotterdam/Amsterdam

We are seeking a senior consultant to join our Land Use team in Berlin (Germany), Rotterdam or Amsterdam (The Netherlands)

About Climate Focus

Climate Focus is a pioneering advisory firm specialized in policies, programs and projects that mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Our international multidisciplinary team works closely with clients in the private sector, governments, non-governmental and philanthropic organizations across the globe and a range of sectors including forests and agriculture, renewable energy, transport, and energy efficiency.

We translate science and market intelligence into actionable advice that is relevant for today’s decision-makers and rooted in deep knowledge of climate science, policy, and finance. In addition to our analytical work, we support private sector and non-profit entities with the development of carbon projects and programmes, with a focus on nature-based solutions. We also support carbon market investors with project risk assessments and offer a wide range of due diligence, project structuring and legal advice.

Our mission is to drive and support impact, leveraging low-carbon and climate resilient solutions and strategies.

Climate Focus was founded in 2004 and has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Bogotá, Rotterdam, and Washington, D.C. More information: www.climatefocus.com

Job description

This is an excellent opportunity to work with a pioneering, versatile and dynamic team that is committed to make an impact.

You will work in close collaboration with other Climate Focus staff on the following tasks:

Coordinate advisory projects for government, multilateral organizations, and private sector clients in the area of forests, climate change mitigation and sustainable land use, with a focus on the Regional Forest Declaration Assessmentand other projects in the Congo Basin region

Manage and further build the Regional Forest Declaration Assessment Partners, a stakeholder network of civil society and research organizations

Organize and design dialogues between civil society, private sector and/or policy makers to advance the agenda for sustainable forest use and conservation, with an initial focus on finance

Initiate and lead projects that translate research to policy and close important knowledge gaps

Provide direct advisory and recommendations to clients

Coordinate public communication efforts

Build client and partner relationships through online or in-person participation in meetings

Coordinate other projects of Climate Focus in other regions and areas, and support the expansion of our project pipeline

Profile

A strong team player, familiar and comfortable working in a range of environments and geographies with a diverse group of clients

At least 5 years professional experience in the area of international forest and climate policy and a university degree related to forest policy or science, or similar

Professional experience in developing countries relevant to the job description above, in particularin the Congo Basin or other tropical forest regions

Full working proficiency in English and French; other languages are an asset

Excellent organizational skills, with experience of managing complex projects, personal time management, coordination with project partners and clients

Willingness to travel internationally, in particular to the Congo Basin

Permission to work in the EU

As with all our job applications, we welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, including those with refugee status.

What we offer

A full-time position in the form of a 1-year contract, with possible extension to a permanent position

Opportunity to work on a range of projects and a supportive environment to take your own initiative in acquisition subject to capacity

An inspiring workplace among colleagues based in Bogotá, Washington D.C., Berlin, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam

Ongoing support in personal and professional development, on the job, and through dedicated trainings

Competitive salary and benefits based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, and location

Possibility for bonus depending on company performance

Application

Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter in English only.

Candidates should indicate a date from which they are potentially available to begin.

Applications will be considered until the position is filled.