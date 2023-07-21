Hungary introduces €40/tonne carbon tax, 10% transaction fee for recipients of large volumes of free EU Allowances

Published 18:18 on July 21, 2023 / Last updated at 19:07 on July 21, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The Hungarian government announced this week it will introduce a tax of €40 per tonne of emissions for EU ETS participants that receive a proportionately large volume of free carbon allowances, as well as a 10% transaction fee on the value of those permits.