RWE posts 17% drop in EU ETS-covered fossil power output in H1

RWE reported a drop of almost one-fifth year-on-year in power generation covered by the EU ETS during the first six months of 2023, in preliminary results published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.