Land Use Methodology Development Manager, GreenCollar Group – Australia/US

About the Role:

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Land Use Methodology Development Manager to join our team in Australia or the US.

Reporting to the Chief Scientist, the primary focus of the role will be on leading the development of new methodologies and accounting frameworks for carbon abatement in the land sector, as well as in emerging water quality and biodiversity markets. The successful candidate will have a strong background in this field and will be responsible for leading GreenCollar’s methodology development including methodology drafting and coordinating with internal and external partners to streamline the method development process and ensure timely delivery of high-quality results.

Key Responsibilities:

• Manage and oversee the development of new methodologies for carbon accounting projects in the land use sector.

• Coordinate with the internal method development committee on method priorities and pathways.

• Engage with key stakeholders and collaborating partners to jointly develop methods.

• Identify and nurture sector experts to contribute relevant science to development of specific methodologies

• Stay updated on advancements in carbon, water quality and biodiversity markets to identify priorities and contribute to method development in these areas.

• Ensure that methodologies adhere to industry standards and best practices.

• Conduct technical assessments and due diligence on proposed carbon accounting projects

• Engage with stakeholders to gather information and achieve consensus on methodologies

• Stay current with environmental market and continuously improve methodologies as required

• Cultivate a proactive and curious team environment

Skills & Experience

• At least 4 years demonstrated experience with carbon accounting methods in the land sector

• Strong understanding of the carbon markets, carbon accounting, and the science of carbon sequestration in the land sector

• Demonstrated ability to synthesise expert knowledge into environmental accounting methodology frameworks

• Knowledge of emerging water quality and biodiversity markets and method development in these areas is advantageous

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Ability to work independently and efficiently

• proven ability to thrive in a team environment and display initiative

• Advanced planning, analytical and problem-solving skills

• Experience with Excel, GIS, and other relevant software tools

What’s in it for you?

At GreenCollar, you’ll enjoy great benefits to support you at work. To give you some insight, this is some of what you can expect when you join the GreenCollar team!

• Flexible working culture, giving you the choice on how and where you work

• 25 days paid leave annually

• Paid parental leave

• Our Employee Assistance Program Uprise provides a holistic approach to mental and physical

• wellbeing whilst also providing free counselling services (up to 6) for every, different incident that our Team Members face

• Regular social activities and events both in person and online

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive workplace policy:

Diversity, equity & inclusion are fundamental values held by GreenCollar and is at the core of what we do, and how we do it. We recognise that a diverse and varied workforce is an asset to our company and crucial to our long-term success.

GreenCollar sees diversity as a strength and reflective of the society and client-base in which we live. We are proud to have a staff and stakeholder population with diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences that can be leveraged to provide the best client and employee engagement possible.

How to Apply:

If this sounds like you, apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter summarising your experience and outlining why you are interested in the role.

If you’re curious to know more then please reach out to the Human Resources team via people@greencollar.com.au .

If you can see yourself working at GreenCollar, but don’t necessarily meet every single point on the job description, please still get in touch. We’d love to have a chat and see if you could be a great fit.

If you’re keen to apply and need reasonable adjustments or would like to note which pronouns you use at any point in the application or interview process, please let us know.

To learn more about your next opportunity at GreenCollar visit https://www.greencollar.com.au .