Standard Chartered eyes role as Vietnam plans carbon trading exchange

Published 07:55 on July 21, 2023 / Last updated at 07:55 on July 21, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Standard Chartered’s Vietnam branch has offered to provide sustainable products and services for the Southeast Asian nation’s future emissions market, according to local media reports, as regulators get on with the task of building a carbon exchange.