Compliance demand expected to drive new wave of investment in carbon markets in the next 18 months, panellists say

Published 06:06 on July 21, 2023 / Last updated at 06:06 on July 21, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A major step-change in demand for carbon credits is coming in the next 18 months from large emitters, due to increasing compliance and societal demand, a bank’s head of environmental markets told a conference Thursday.