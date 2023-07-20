Americas > Building energy leak-sealer raises $67 mln in Series B fundraise

Building energy leak-sealer raises $67 mln in Series B fundraise

Published 23:57 on July 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:57 on July 20, 2023  /  Americas, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

An Ohio-based climate-tech firm that reduces building energy leaks has secured $67 million in a Series B fundraise.

An Ohio-based climate-tech firm that reduces building energy leaks has secured $67 million in a Series B fundraise.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software