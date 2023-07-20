WCI Markets: CCAs extend ARB pre-workshop euphoria, WCAs perk up at tail-end of week

Published 23:10 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 23:10 on July 20, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Expectations ahead of next week’s WCI cap-and-trade public rulemaking workshop have continued to fuel California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices higher, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) picked up at the end of another week of light transaction activity.