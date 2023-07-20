EMEA > Carbon rating agency secures $3.75 mln in funding as investor cash continues to pour into sector

Carbon rating agency secures $3.75 mln in funding as investor cash continues to pour into sector

Published 12:52 on July 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:06 on July 20, 2023  / Paddy Gourlay /  EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A start-up carbon credit rating agency has secured $3.75 million in seed funding after a year of operating amid growing investor appetite in this fast growing sector of the voluntary market.

A start-up carbon credit rating agency has secured $3.75 million in seed funding after a year of operating amid growing investor appetite in this fast growing sector of the voluntary market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software