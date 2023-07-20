Carbon rating agency secures $3.75 mln in funding as investor cash continues to pour into sector

Published 12:52 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 13:06 on July 20, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A start-up carbon credit rating agency has secured $3.75 million in seed funding after a year of operating amid growing investor appetite in this fast growing sector of the voluntary market.