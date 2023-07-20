Australian carbon project developer launches pilot cookstove project in Laos

Published 08:37 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 08:37 on July 20, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

An Australian carbon project aggregator and developer has announced a pilot e-cookstove carbon project to help improve health and environmental issues in Laos, expecting to generate 6 million carbon credits over the next decade.