Japanese startup to create carbon credits in Bangladesh through rice farming projects

Published 16:29 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 16:29 on July 20, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A Japanese climate startup will work with a social business development company to create carbon credits through the promotion of a rice farming practice in Bangladesh, eyeing the huge potential of the South Asian country's agricultural sector, it announced Thursday.