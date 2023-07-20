Asia Pacific > Japanese startup to create carbon credits in Bangladesh through rice farming projects

Japanese startup to create carbon credits in Bangladesh through rice farming projects

Published 16:29 on July 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 16:29 on July 20, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Japanese climate startup will work with a social business development company to create carbon credits through the promotion of a rice farming practice in Bangladesh, eyeing the huge potential of the South Asian country's agricultural sector, it announced Thursday.

A Japanese climate startup will work with a social business development company to create carbon credits through the promotion of a rice farming practice in Bangladesh, eyeing the huge potential of the South Asian country’s agricultural sector, it announced Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software