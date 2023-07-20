New Zealand partners with Fonterra, commits NZ$90 mln to cut coal emissions

Published 07:27 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 09:03 on July 20, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The New Zealand government has partnered with the country’s largest dairy cooperative, committing NZ$90 million ($56 mln) in co-funding to Fonterra to cut coal use at six of its dairy factories, which is expected cut manufacturing emissions in half by 2030.