Senior Research Associate, Climate Change & Forest Conservation, Everland – Remote (UK/New York/Washington DC/Illinois)

Job Description

Background

Everland exists to support communities in their efforts to protect their forests and wildlife and improve their livelihoods, resulting in climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation benefiting everyone. We do this by helping communities in the developing world monetize their forest and biodiversity assets by marketing Verified Emissions Reductions (VERs) from the world’s most impactful REDD+ projects. This generates critical resources to support conservation activities on the ground. We support conservation projects that go beyond the requirements of REDD+ verification, representing only projects that demonstrate transformative impacts for forest conservation, wildlife protection, and community livelihood development.

We are a values-driven company. We believe that in order to deliver on our purpose and serve our stakeholders, the organization must embody the kind of change we want to help create in the world. We do this through our commitment to practicing a set of core values and personal commitments that reflect the ethos of the company, and which animate our interactions with one another and our stakeholders.

Our Values:

Care of the Earth Care for People Fair share Trust Teamwork Integrity

Our Commitments:

Give our very best Be of service to all Be reliable: I do what I say I will do Be receptive: Observe non-judgmentally, listen deeply Be transparent, be truthful, be trusting, be trustworthy Be empathetic: Understand deeply the work, needs, interests, and limitations of all of our stakeholders – and ourselves Personal growth: Constant development of skills and knowledge

Everland strives to create a culture of diversity and inclusion for all employees that respects their individual strengths, views, and experiences. We believe that our differences enable us to be a better team – one that makes better decisions, drives innovation, and delivers better business results. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer and encourage people of any and all backgrounds to apply.

Purpose Of Role:

At Everland we are looking for a talented Senior Research Associate to join our rapidly growing international team. The individual will be part of the Impacts team that focuses on researching, evaluating and communicating the climate mitigation, biodiversity conservation and community development impacts of REDD+ projects supported by Everland.

The Senior Research Associate will work closely with Vice-President of Impacts and Director of Evaluation and Research to make significant contributions to Everland’s research program through undertaking inter-disciplinary and inter-institutional research, coordinating the collection and analysis of data, developing presentations for client meetings, seminars and academic/industry conferences and co-authoring scientific papers.

While this is a remote position, we will only consider candidates based in the UK and in the following US states: NY, DC, IL.

Accountabilities

Conduct in-depth literature reviews; collect, organize and draw conclusions from relevant data in line with Everland’s Research priorities;

Create new knowledge and thought leadership through original research;

Prepare detailed scientific reports and presentations on their findings to senior management and external partners;

Work closely with the Director of Evaluation and Research to document results for reports, presentations, blogs and journal publications;

Collaborate with the Impacts Due Diligence Team to provide ad hoc research/analysis to inform client reporting and development of frameworks and tools for evaluating project quality and performance;

Assist with the verification and validation of Everland’s project indicator database, working directly with the Impact Reporting Manager and Due Diligence Associate;

Contribute to the research prioritization and organizational planning as needed; and

Other duties as assigned.

What We Are Looking For

Required Skill Set:

Master’s degree in Environmental/Earth Sciences, Geography or related field plus at least 3 years of related work experience;

In-depth knowledge of forest/wildlife conservation and nature-based solutions;

Ability to understand complex problems and apply in-depth knowledge to address them;

Experience analyzing and synthesizing large amounts of qualitative and quantitative information and preparing reports that convey complex messages for both technical and non-technical audiences;

An interest in the key research themes: forest conservation, climate risks and adaptation, REDD+ theory of change, biodiversity conservation, community sustainable development;

Experience co-authoring journal publications and/or white papers;

Superior English writing and editing skills;

Experience using R and/or other statistical software;

Proficiency with methods required for interpreting and structuring complex information;

Highly organized with strong attention to detail and the ability to work effectively and independently under multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment; and

Experience and/or interest working with a multicultural, international audience.

Nice to have:

Knowledge and experience using Geographic Information Systems (GIS);

Knowledge of REDD+ and the AFOLU sector;

Proficiency in other languages: Spanish, French, Portuguese or Khmer;

Experience using Adobe Illustrator;

Advanced skills in Google Workspace;

Willingness to travel occasionally to projects in Africa, Asia and/or South America.

What We Offer:

Competitive compensation and benefits package. Actual compensation is unique to each candidate and based on a variety of factors such as skill set, experience, and specific work location. UK Comp Range: 45,000 – 50,000 GBP annually US Comp Range: 85,000 – 90,000 USD annually

All employees are eligible for a performance-based incentive.

Opportunities for professional growth and career advancement within a rapidly growing organization.

Remote work options with flexible hours.

A supportive, collaborative, and mission-driven work culture.

The chance to make a tangible difference in the fight against deforestation and climate change.

How to apply: Please apply through this link and attach your resume and cover letter as one single file: https://everland.freshteam.com/jobs/1UYOiVo9gsof/senior-research-associate-climate-change-forest-conservation-remote. Please submit your applications by August 11, 2023.