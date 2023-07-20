US, China to work on climate talks regularly ahead of COP28 -Kerry

US climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that Washington and Beijing will stick to their global commitment and hold climate meetings on a regular basis, after three days of talks to revive the dialogue between the world's two largest carbon emitters.