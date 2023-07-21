Americas > FEATURE: Going beyond – SBTi guidance seeks to trigger interest in contribution claims

FEATURE: Going beyond – SBTi guidance seeks to trigger interest in contribution claims

Published 13:29 on July 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:36 on July 21, 2023  / Bryony Collins /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) expects its upcoming beyond value chain mitigation (BVCM) guidance to stoke interest in contribution claims, a form of corporate climate action that will suit some companies more than others, and will not always translate into increased carbon credit use.

