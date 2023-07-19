The Nature Conservancy to scale up Asia-Pacific nature-based solutions

Global non-profit The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has opened offices in Singapore with plans to hire at least 20 staff members in order to roll out nature-based projects and activities across the Asia-Pacific region to address climate change and biodiversity loss.
