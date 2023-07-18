Project Officer, Climate Impact in the Pacific Alliance Region, Gold Standard – Remote

ROLE PURPOSE

Gold Standard is responsible for a number of externally funded initiatives and projects intending to build capacity amongst governments, the private sector and civil society to implement high-integrity climate action. As part of this, Gold Standard is implementing a multi-year project assisting countries in the Pacific Alliance (Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru) on the implementation of their Nationally Determined Contributions, through dedicated support on issues related to monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV). We are recruiting for a Project Officer to support the implementation of Gold Standard’s capacity-building initiatives and projects, beginning with our support for the Pacific Alliance.

Through this project, Gold Standard provides support to the Pacific Alliance’s Sub-Group on MRV and Climate Change, responding to the priorities of member countries to build capacity and systems to underpin climate action. This involves the commissioning, development and management of research and reports, as well as running workshops, capacity-building activities, and pilots.

The Project Officer, working closely with the Project Manager, will be responsible for managing the day-to-day delivery of the project, including the development and delivery of workplans and budgets, financial tracking and reporting to donors, relationships with sub-contractors and engagement with country representatives and other stakeholders. The Project Officer would be expected to take similar responsibilities for other capacity-building projects in the future.

This is an exciting international role (two- year fixed term contract), that involves close collaboration with government officials and other experts, a varied portfolio of work, and an opportunity to work internationally to deliver meaningful outcomes for climate security and sustainable development.

WHAT WE DO

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and sustainable development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Today, our standard, ‘Gold Standard for the Global Goals’, can be used to measure, manage and maximise climate and sustainable development impacts in carbon markets, across corporate supply chains, and through sustainable finance investments to meet the Net Zero ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Certification against the standard provides the confidence that sustainable and climate impacts are achieved, measured, and verified, enabling credible impact reporting. ISEAL Code Compliant and backed by a broad NGO Supporter Network, Gold Standard has 2000+ projects underway in over 90 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

OUR VALUES

PIONEERING

For almost 20 years, Gold Standard has shown how carbon finance can achieve its highest potential. We’ve created innovative new standards, programmes and tools that raise the bar for quality across a broader range of applications than carbon markets. We focus on those that have the most promise to contribute to our vision and mission, bringing them to market with the requisite planning and resources.

RIGOROUS

We build on our reputation for quality and rigour with more robust measurement of outcomes, stronger safeguards and greater impact across the Sustainable Development Goals. Our objective is to make rigour simpler and more achievable at scale.

COLLABORATIVE

We work with key partners who share our goals and complement our strengths. Our partnership strategy aims to move beyond working opportunistically as a delivery partner in favor of collaborating in long-term strategic synergy.

TRANSPARENT

We were established to bring confidence, trust, and accountability to carbon markets. We will continue to take strides to improve transparency in our own processes, in the broader market and in non-market mechanisms.

The Gold Standard Foundation is looking to build our team with exceptional people who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition and uphold our values.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:

Managing the workplan, budget and payment requests for projects, ensuring time and travel are tracked accurately and that work is delivered on time and to budget.

Ensuring compliance with the project funders’ requirements and ensuring progress and financial reports are submitted in a timely and professional manner.

Leading and managing any procurement of work under projects, including authoring requests for proposals, establishing evaluation procedures, and ensuring compliance with procurement rules.

Preparing and managing agreements with sub-contractors, managing the performance of sub-contractors, and ensuring sub-contractors deliver funded work in an efficient way and to a high standard.

Supporting the implementation of project MEAL plans, including tools and processes.

Managing meetings, events, and potential site visits with project funders, country representatives and other stakeholders, including managing logistics for any in-person meetings, capacity-building activities, and workshops.

Ensuring that all project documentation is properly filed and accessible to partners and subcontractors where relevant.

Ensuring the provision of translation and interpretation support, as required.

Subject to the role-holders experience and interest, contributing ideas and content for work delivered under the programme.

YOU WILL BRING TO THE ROLE:

At least three years of recent experience in project management (required), with project management qualifications (for example PRINCE2) desired.

Practical experience with project management software is an advantage

Experience managing budgets, financial reports, and projects funded by government departments.

Good technical understanding of climate change and climate finance desired.

Excellent written and verbal English and Spanish communication skills.

Strong inter-personal and relationship management skills

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities and deliver outputs on time

A team player who will productively and collaboratively engage with colleagues at different levels of seniority within and outside Gold Standard.

Alignment with and commitment to Gold Standard’s vision and mission.

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other benefits to working and collaborating with Gold Standard include:

A mission-driven organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

Rewarding work in a dynamic non-profit environment

A collaborative workplace within a multicultural team

An ambitious, agile, and flexible environment

CLOSING DATE:

There is a rolling deadline for applications. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

APPLICATIONS:

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV

https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/careers/62

