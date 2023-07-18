Senior Manager, Capacity Development, Gold Standard – Remote

ROLE PURPOSE

Gold Standard’s Market Development and Partnerships team is responsible for the organisation’s engagement with partners across government, project development, investment and other stakeholder groups, and plays an important role in the organisation’s mission to enable and encourage high-impact approaches to climate security and sustainable development.

Gold Standard is recruiting for a Senior Manager, Capacity Development to lead and oversee programmes and initiatives implemented by Gold Standard to develop capacity amongst governments, private actors and other entities to operate in and benefit from carbon markets and other sources of sustainable finance, as well as to promote the accessibility and integrity of these mechanisms.

This is an exciting position within Gold Standard, with empowerment to define a new area of work for the organisation and the potential to make a meaningful contribution to the development of an ambitious and equitable carbon market, and more broadly to efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

This is a remote position, the role holder can be based in the UK or Germany.

WHAT WE DO

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and sustainable development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Today, our standard, ‘Gold Standard for the Global Goals’, can be used to measure, manage and maximise climate and sustainable development impacts in carbon markets, across corporate supply chains, and through sustainable finance investments to meet the Net Zero ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Certification against the standard provides the confidence that sustainable and climate impacts are achieved, measured, and verified, enabling credible impact reporting. ISEAL Code Compliant and backed by a broad NGO Supporter Network, Gold Standard has 2000+ projects underway in over 90 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

OUR VALUES

PIONEERING

For almost 20 years, Gold Standard has shown how carbon finance can achieve its highest potential. We’ve created innovative new standards, programmes and tools that raise the bar for quality across a broader range of applications than carbon markets. We focus on those that have the most promise to contribute to our vision and mission, bringing them to market with the requisite planning and resources.

RIGOROUS

We build on our reputation for quality and rigour with more robust measurement of outcomes, stronger safeguards and greater impact across the Sustainable Development Goals. Our objective is to make rigour simpler and more achievable at scale.

COLLABORATIVE

We work with key partners who share our goals and complement our strengths. Our partnership strategy aims to move beyond working opportunistically as a delivery partner in favor of collaborating in long-term strategic synergy.

TRANSPARENT

We were established to bring confidence, trust, and accountability to carbon markets. We will continue to take strides to improve transparency in our own processes, in the broader market and in non-market mechanisms.

The Gold Standard Foundation is looking to build our team with exceptional people who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition and uphold our values.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:

Strategy and prioritisation: Work with the role-holder’s management team and other colleagues, to define Gold Standard’s approach to capacity-building efforts, identifying where and how the organisation can have greatest impact and establishing performance indicators to measure success.

Work with the role-holder’s management team and other colleagues, to define Gold Standard’s approach to capacity-building efforts, identifying where and how the organisation can have greatest impact and establishing performance indicators to measure success. Project leadership: Lead or direct the implementation of funded projects, with support from a Programme Manager, including managing relations with donors, ensuring appropriate resourcing is in place to deliver projects (including, where required, through hiring of consultants or contracted staff members), and that activities are delivered on time and to a high standard.

Lead or direct the implementation of funded projects, with support from a Programme Manager, including managing relations with donors, ensuring appropriate resourcing is in place to deliver projects (including, where required, through hiring of consultants or contracted staff members), and that activities are delivered on time and to a high standard. People management: Manage the performance and delivery of work by team members and consultants, providing support, direction and leadership as needed to build a positive and open culture while delivering targeted outcomes successfully and on schedule.

Manage the performance and delivery of work by team members and consultants, providing support, direction and leadership as needed to build a positive and open culture while delivering targeted outcomes successfully and on schedule. Implementation : Hands-on work to implement projects, which may include the preparation of papers, learning materials or other resources, running workshops, procurement of contractors, amongst other activities.

: Hands-on work to implement projects, which may include the preparation of papers, learning materials or other resources, running workshops, procurement of contractors, amongst other activities. E-learning: Design, implementation and ongoing oversight of a planned public e-learning platform, intended to host resources and courses to build knowledge of Gold Standard’s rules and processes, the operation of carbon markets, and other topics.

Design, implementation and ongoing oversight of a planned public e-learning platform, intended to host resources and courses to build knowledge of Gold Standard’s rules and processes, the operation of carbon markets, and other topics. New project design: Work with the Fundraising team to design proposals for new funded projects, ensuring new projects align with the organisation’s strategy and are structured in a way that is realistic and manageable to deliver.

Work with the Fundraising team to design proposals for new funded projects, ensuring new projects align with the organisation’s strategy and are structured in a way that is realistic and manageable to deliver. Establishing partnerships: Identify, establish and maintain existing and new partnerships with other organisations to maximise the impact that the role-holder is able to achieve towards its goals, and to avoid duplication in global effort.

Identify, establish and maintain existing and new partnerships with other organisations to maximise the impact that the role-holder is able to achieve towards its goals, and to avoid duplication in global effort. Public representation: Represent Gold Standard externally through conferences, panels, workshops, interviews, and other events, to build understanding of Gold Standard’s work and to further the organisation’s mission.

YOU WILL BRING TO THE ROLE:

Core skills (essential):

At least five years’ experience working in carbon markets, climate finance, international development, or related fields.

At least three years’ experience implementing funded projects in any field, working in compliance with the requirements of a donor.

Experience working in, or with, countries based in the Global South, preferably in relation to carbon markets.

Excellent written and speaking skills in English, with other languages (in particular Spanish or French) desired.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent leadership capabilities demonstrated either through past management experience or oversight of projects or other initiatives or groups.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and deadline, and to work through uncertainty.

A drive to support Gold Standard’s vision of climate security and sustainable development for all.

Advanced skills (desirable):

Relevant academic qualifications for environmental management, carbon finance or sustainable development

Experience working either in, or closely with, national governments

Relevant project management qualifications and experience

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other benefits to working and collaborating with Gold Standard include:

A mission-driven organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

Rewarding work in a dynamic non-profit environment

A collaborative workplace within a multicultural team

An ambitious, agile, and flexible environment

CLOSING DATE:

Applications for this role will close on 31st July, 2023. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

APPLICATIONS:

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV through our recruitment portal.

https://goldstandard.bamboohr.com/careers/64

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Gold Standard provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We are dedicated to an inclusive culture, and we strive to create a workplace where teams of people with diverse backgrounds, characteristics, perspectives, ideas and experiences work together.

We welcome applications from individuals of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, nationalities, races, background, religions, beliefs, ability status, and all other diversity characteristics.