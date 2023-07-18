Vietnam PM orders forest carbon credit management directive

Published 08:56 on July 18, 2023 / Last updated at 09:04 on July 18, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has tasked two ministries with drawing up appropriate frameworks for carbon credit management, including a directive specifically addressing rules for trading forestry credits.