Climate cooperation could redefine US-China relationship -Kerry

Published 11:10 on July 18, 2023 / Last updated at 11:11 on July 18, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, International, US / No Comments

The US and China should use climate cooperation to redefine their troubled diplomatic relationship, US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday told top Chinese officials as part of his three-day visit to Beijing, as the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters are resuming stalled talks on more rapid action to tackle climate change.