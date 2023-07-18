Climate cooperation could redefine US-China relationship -Kerry

The US and China should use climate cooperation to redefine their troubled diplomatic relationship, US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday told top Chinese officials as part of his three-day visit to Beijing, as the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters are resuming stalled talks on more rapid action to tackle climate change.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.