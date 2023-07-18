Australia to begin accepting new ACCU method proposals from 2024, official says

Published 05:24 on July 18, 2023 / Last updated at 05:24 on July 18, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Australian government will begin to accept expressions of interest (EOIs) for new methodologies under the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) scheme from next year, and will soon consult on its new process for receiving, scrutinising, and approving them, a government official told a conference Tuesday.