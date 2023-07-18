Australia to begin accepting new ACCU method proposals from 2024, official says

The Australian government will begin to accept expressions of interest (EOIs) for new methodologies under the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) scheme from next year, and will soon consult on its new process for receiving, scrutinising, and approving them, a government official told a conference Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.