Australia to hammer out sectoral decarbonisation plans on way to net zero

Australia on Tuesday announced it will start work to develop sector-specific emissions reduction plans for large parts of its economy that will feed into its work on setting a 2035 target and its strategy to reach net zero by mid-century.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.