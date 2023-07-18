Americas > Experts sound the alarm on avoided emissions in California LCFS

Published 04:40 on July 18, 2023  /  Last updated at 04:40 on July 18, 2023  / William Koblensky Varela /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

A panel of experts told California regulator ARB's Environmental Justice Action Committee (EJAC) meeting on Monday that avoided emissions from dairy digesters were being overcounted, overcompensated, and are offered perverse incentives under the state's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS).

