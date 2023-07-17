RGGI Market: RGAs climb to year highs, seen catching WCI market tailwind

Published 22:14 on July 17, 2023 / Last updated at 02:15 on July 18, 2023 / Joan Pinto

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values skipped higher in heightened transaction activity mid-week, in sync with the rally in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values and broader macro upbeat sentiment after a softer-than-expected US inflation print.