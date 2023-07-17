US orphan oil well sealing programme launched by Canadian carbon credit investor

A Canadian carbon credit investor has begun its orphaned oil and gas well sealing endeavour using an American Carbon Registry (ACR) methodology, with a partner organisation plugging dozens of wells in the US as part of the project, the company announced on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.