US orphan oil well sealing programme launched by Canadian carbon credit investor

Published 20:05 on July 17, 2023 / Last updated at 20:05 on July 17, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A Canadian carbon credit investor has begun its orphaned oil and gas well sealing endeavour using an American Carbon Registry (ACR) methodology, with a partner organisation plugging dozens of wells in the US as part of the project, the company announced on Monday.