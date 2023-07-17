Senior Program Officer, Forest Carbon Innovation Operations, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Forest Carbon Innovation Operations

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports To: Senior Director, Forest Carbon Innovation

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value. Verra manages a portfolio of programs, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) – the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 2,000 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) – a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards – to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program – to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for a Senior Program Officer to support the forest carbon innovation team with communications and administrative issues.

A day with Verra’s Program Development & Innovation Department (PDID) might include…

Learning about developments with a new VCS Program methodology in a REDD+ team call and proposing coordination of next steps

Meeting with a colleague to review content for and schedule a series of trainings on afforestation, reforestation, and restoration, and

Responding to a straightforward enquiry about an improved forest management methodology

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Coordinating multiple concurrent recruitment and contracting processes; managing the administrative elements of consultancies

Drafting and reviewing forest carbon team content for presentations and announcements

Formatting and editing technical documents in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint

Coordinating the Forest Carbon Innovation team’s input and responses to Verra public consultations and methodology development processes

Responding to enquiries when possible, re-directing them when appropriate, and

Scheduling meetings across multiple time zones

You bring with you…

Excellent written and verbal communication skills; fluency in English is essential

Creativity, attention to detail, and outstanding organizational skills

Strong Microsoft Word abilities

Familiarity with forest carbon climate change mitigation activities, greenhouse gas accounting, forest carbon standards and crediting programs, and REDD+ processes/initiatives (e.g., UNFCCC, FCPF)

Skill at prioritizing and working under tight deadlines and ability to coordinate across teams

Familiarity with project management and task management platforms and tools, such as ClickUp

Motivation and ability to work independently

A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with various stakeholders, and

Experience managing a portfolio of consulting contracts

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Helping to implement new and evolving systems in a quickly growing organization

Gaining exposure to systems, projects, and partners that are leading the way in forest conservation driven by climate finance

Gaining knowledge on how carbon market mechanisms can address social and environmental issues, and

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will join an inclusive team…

Of leading experts in the natural climate solutions space

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, forest carbon innovations and REDD+, climate negotiators, researchers, and more and,

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs

Compensation at Verra

For this position, the salary range is USD 62,000-75,000, depending on experience.

