Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZU price rises nearly 30% following government backtracking on price settings

NZ Market: NZU price rises nearly 30% following government backtracking on price settings

Published 05:35 on July 17, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:41 on July 17, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

The price for spot NZUs rose by nearly NZ$12 on Monday, following the government agreeing in court to revisit the ETS price controls and settings.

Updated with market close data, Minister Shaw comment.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software