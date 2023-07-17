NZ Market: NZU price rises nearly 30% following government backtracking on price settings

Published 05:35 on July 17, 2023 / Last updated at 07:41 on July 17, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The price for spot NZUs rose by nearly NZ$12 on Monday, following the government agreeing in court to revisit the ETS price controls and settings.