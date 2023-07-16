Technical Engineer, Solar and BESS, Investment Managers – Nairobi

Are you a technical engineering wizard when it comes to solar and BESS technologies?

Our valued client is a reputable investment management firm specializing in renewable energy investments across Asia and Africa. With a remarkable $800 million in committed capital, they have successfully established a business entity dedicated to delivering innovative energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients. They are in search of a skilled and experienced Technical Engineer to join their dynamic team.

As a Technical Engineer, you will play a vital role in overseeing the feasibility analysis and detailed design phase of our commercial and industrial projects, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge solar PV and BESS solutions. With your extensive expertise in solar PV and BESS project development, you will conduct meticulous feasibility studies, evaluate site suitability, and optimize system design. Collaborating closely with internal and external stakeholders, you will ensure strict adherence to regulations, codes, and standards while fostering strong relationships.

In this position, you will be at the forefront of project development, providing valuable technical evaluations, supporting decision-making processes, and effectively managing the intricate design phase. Your exceptional project management skills will be crucial in coordinating cross-functional teams, adhering to project timelines, and ensuring successful project delivery. Your unwavering commitment to quality assurance and compliance with health, safety, and environmental standards will guarantee that our projects exceed industry benchmarks.

This is a remarkable opportunity to join our dynamic team and contribute significantly to the advancement of the renewable energy landscape. If you are a motivated professional with a deep passion for renewable energy, a strong technical background, and a proven track record of leading successful projects, we invite you to apply and become an integral part of our exciting journey towards a sustainable future.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Electrical Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering

A master’s degree in a related field can be advantageous

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

>3 years design of on-grid and off-grid solar systems with BESS capacities of at least 1 MWh (delivered)

Hands-on experience working on solar PV and BESS projects, preferably in a commercial and industrial setting. This includes involvement in project development, design, construction, or operation of solar PV and BESS systems

Proven experience in conducting feasibility studies, performing detailed system design, and optimizing solar PV and BESS projects

Involvement in various stages of project development, including coordination with stakeholders, technical evaluations, and supporting decision-making processes

Experience in ensuring compliance with permitting requirements, grid interconnection regulations, safety standards, and environmental considerations is essential

Expertise in system integration of solar PV and BESS components, including inverters, batteries, monitoring systems, and control devices

Proven ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders, including engineers, contractors, suppliers, regulatory authorities, and utility companies

RESPONSIBILITIES

Working closely with business development managers across all markets to develop and deliver innovative and complex solutions for clients’ decarbonization needs. Responsibilities include designs that are correctly captured in construction contracting

Initial screening and detailed feasibility studies for on-site solar PV, hybrid, and off-grid systems

Design of solar, hybrid, and BESS projects across all markets in Africa

Detailed site analysis and data gathering followed by active client engagement to deliver client-centric decarbonization solutions

Preparing scopes of work for, concluding engagements, and Managing third-party consultants providing technical inputs for projects

Working with both the business development team and EPC partners to deliver complex solutions

Writing technical inputs into RfQs, RfPs, and client proposals

Responding to external / client RfQs, RfPs, and client technical requests

Regular reporting in conformance with company requirements

Meet BE internal reporting and management requirements, using appropriate in-house systems where necessary

Attend progress meetings, internal BE meetings and investor meetings, as required

Produce reports, analysis, and other documentation for your manager(s)

SKILLS

Advanced competency with PVSYST, AutoCAD, Homer and MS office

Strong technical knowledge and expertise in solar PV and BESS technologies

Proficiency in conducting feasibility studies and detailed system design

Familiarity with relevant industry regulations, codes, and standards

Project management skills, including coordination, scheduling, and resource management

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities

Knowledge of system integration and optimization techniques

Strong collaboration and communication skills for effective stakeholder management

Commitment to quality assurance and adherence to health, safety, and environmental standards

Continuous learning mindset to stay updated on industry trends and advancements

Maximum Salary – $250,000.00 | Minimum Salary – $400,000.00

