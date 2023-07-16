Project Developer, Renewable Energy Company – Cape Town

We are seeking a dynamic and driven Project Developer (with 3-5 years of wind/solar project experience) to join our client, a leading renewable energy company based in Cape Town. As a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, they are committed to developing sustainable projects that contribute to a greener future. If you have been involved in securing project financing, negotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with off-takers, and/or reaching agreements with investors or financial institutions to ensure the necessary capital is available to proceed with the project, then this one’s for you!

As our ideal candidate, you have a secured theoretical background, having obtained either a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Environmental Science. You have an excellent track record of managing all aspects of project development, including permitting processes, Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), and compliance with the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA). Throughout your career, you have identified and evaluated potential project sites for renewable energy development and have ensured compliance with the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP). You have successfully led bid responses on tenders for REIPPP projects.

You possess a strong familiarity with permitting processes and regulations related to renewable energy development. Your track record demonstrates your strong understanding of Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and Basic Assessment procedures. You are quite proficient in analysing specialist reports on environmental and technical aspects. Your previous project experiences also showcase your expert level of performing due diligence assessments for project viability.

If you have conducted site assessments for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar clients then it’s a big plus as well as encompassing feasibility studies, preliminary designs, bill of quantities, and proposal documents. Furthermore, your project development experience demonstrates your ability to facilitate the process of bringing renewable energy projects, particularly those related to wind or solar energy, from the initial stage of securing land rights to the stage of financial close. Your diligence and time management skills have allowed you to meet deadlines, monitor project progress, and ensure compliance with critical milestones and deliverables.

You have a keen eye for identifying promising opportunities and possess a deep understanding of market dynamics, enabling you to capitalise on emerging trends and technologies. Your foresight and visionary thinking allow you to anticipate challenges and navigate complex landscapes with ease.

Your analytical prowess and problem-solving skills have been invaluable in navigating intricate regulatory frameworks. You have developed excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders, including government agencies and off-takers. You have a demonstrated ability to Ability to work independently and in a team environment. Finally, your exceptional negotiation and relationship-building abilities have consistently yielded positive outcomes, leading to the successful acquisition of project agreements and the establishment of valuable partnerships.

If you are ready to make a significant impact, seize this opportunity to shape the future of sustainable energy solutions. Apply now and become an integral part of our dynamic and passionate team, dedicated to creating a greener world for generations to come!

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, geography, environmental sciences, or a related field

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

3 – 5 years of utility-scale wind/solar project experience

Proven understanding of the relevant legislation and regulations, including the REIPPPP, EIA, NERSA, and NEMA

Proven experience in land acquisition for REIPPP projects

Led negotiations and secured Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), complying with the requirements of the REIPPPP

Ensured compliance with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act regulations to maintain a safe and healthy working environment for project teams and contractors

Conducted feasibility studies, including technical and economic assessments, to determine project viability

Sound knowledge of GIS software and its applications in project development

RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Project Developer, you will play a crucial role in the successful development of the company’s solar/wind projects, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, conducting environmental impact assessments, and analysing specialist reports. Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, such as landowners, regulatory agencies, and off-takers, to ensure smooth project execution. Coordinate and oversee Environmental Impact Assessments and permitting processes. Lead land acquisition processes. Develop and maintain project schedules, budgets, and risk management plans. Lead negotiations and secure power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other project contracts. Stay updated on industry trends, policies, and regulations related to renewable energy. Assessing the feasibility of projects, including technical, financial, and regulatory aspects. Collaborating with internal teams and external stakeholders to develop project proposals, including financial models and business plans. Managing project budgets and timelines, tracking progress, and addressing any challenges that may arise. Monitoring and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, permits, and industry standards throughout the project lifecycle.

SKILLS

Proficient in MS Office Suite

Proficiency in PVsyst, AutoCAD, and/or WindPro is highly beneficial

Excellent client liaison skills

Proven track record in successful negotiation

Technical GIS skills

Email: kerryn@altgen.co.za to apply

Maximum Salary – R500,000.00 | Minimum Salary – R800,000.00

Link: https://www.altgen.com/?p=35099