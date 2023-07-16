C&I Business Development Manager, Renewable Energy, Investment Managers – Ghana

Are you an experienced Business Development Manager ready to make a lasting impact in the renewable energy sector of West Africa?

Our client is a respected investment manager with dedicated private equity funds specializing in renewable energy investments across Africa and Asia. With an impressive $800 million in committed capital, they have successfully established a business that offers energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers. Their strategic approach focuses on customer-led initiatives, technology agnosticism, and extensive coverage across the Middle East and Africa, placing significant importance on West Africa.

Reporting directly to the Head of Business Development, our client is currently seeking a highly motivated and experienced Business Development Manager to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will assume responsibility for identifying, developing, and securing new commercial and industrial (C&I) opportunities specifically in West Africa. It is essential that you possess a proven track record within the renewable energy space, enabling you to drive the expansion of our client’s presence in the region and cultivate essential relationships with strategic developers, EPCs, and other reputable renewable energy contractors and developers.

As a BD Manager, your primary responsibilities will include developing and implementing a strategic sales strategy for West Africa that aligns with overall business objectives. You will also be instrumental in originating and developing C&I projects, with a particular focus on solar PV, battery energy storage, biomass to steam, and other renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Establishing and managing robust relationships with strategic developers and EPCs in the region will be vital to your success.

Furthermore, you will be accountable for leading the full business development life cycle, encompassing potential client identification, engagement, due diligence, and strategic client management. Your proficiency in negotiating and closing agreements such as Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management (EPCM), and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) will be paramount.

If you are a driven professional with exceptional project management and development skills, combined with established relationships with EPCs, strategic developers, and other esteemed renewable energy contractors and developers in West Africa, this role presents an exceptional opportunity for you.

If the requirements detailed below align with your skillset and aspirations, we encourage you to take the next step and apply today. Your contribution will play a pivotal role in advancing the renewable energy landscape of West Africa.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in finance or engineering

MBA preferred

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 7 years of experience in business development/sales to a multinational corporation active in West Africa

Proven experience in business development within the renewable energy sector, specifically in West Africa

Established relationships with EPCs, strategic developers, and other renewable energy contractors and developers in West Africa

Strong knowledge of renewable energy technologies, including solar PV, battery energy storage, biomass, and energy efficiency solutions

Demonstrated success in developing and closing renewable energy projects, from origination to financial close

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and implement a strategic BD strategy for West Africa, aligning with the overall business objectives

Originate and develop C&I projects in West Africa, focusing on solar PV, battery energy storage, biomass to steam, and other renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies

Cultivate and manage strong relationships with strategic developers and EPCs in the region

Lead the full business development life cycle, including potential client identification, engagement, due diligence, and strategic client management

Conduct site assessments and feasibility studies to determine project viability

Size projects accurately and price tariffs competitively

Prepare and deliver compelling proposals and presentations to potential clients

Negotiate and finalize Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), leases, and other revenue contracts

Negotiate and close Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management (EPCM), and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreements

Effectively manage EPC and O&M agreements throughout project execution and operation

Collaborate with the technical teams to address client queries during construction and operations phases

Contribute to various duties outside the usual scope of work, such as project and development work, sales, reporting, and administrative tasks, as required in a lean organization

Develop and manage key relationships with strategic developers and EPC’s in the region

Meet BE internal reporting and management requirements, using appropriate in-house systems where necessary

Provide briefings and project updates on a regular basis or as required

SKILLS

Advanced use of Microsoft Office suite

Excellent written English and Fluency in French

Good communication and relationship building skills

Enthusiasm and commitment to working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

Good people management and team player while having the ability to work independently

Willingness and ability to travel and visit customers across Africa

A passion for the decarbonisation industry in Africa and contributing to delivering projects

Maximum Salary – $150,000.00 | Minimum Salary – $100,000.00

