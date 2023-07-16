Carbon Technical Officer, BURN – Kenya/Nigeria/Mozambique Preferred

BURN is the largest vertically integrated modern cookstove company in the world, providing world-class R&D, manufacturing, and carbon offset projects from our HQ in Kenya and across 10 countries in Africa.

BURN is working to create a world where cooking positively impacts all life on earth, by producing the world’s most efficient biomass, liquid fuel, and electric cookstoves.

Since 2013, BURN has sold 1,300,000+ stoves in Africa. These stoves have helped 7.3 million beneficiaries save over $400 million in fuel expenditures and 5.3 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. Our team of 600 people – 51% of whom are women – is on track to produce and sell over 150,000 stoves per month in 2022 at our solar-powered facility in Kenya.

Title: Carbon Technical Officer

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Carbon Operations Department within the Commercial Team. In keeping with our growing business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Position Summary

Reporting to the Head of Carbon Operations Africa, the individual will be responsible to ensure BURN generates its carbon credits on time, in the scope and on budget by ensuring all carbon reports are prepared and submitted on time, and within the standard requirements.

Key Responsibilities

First-level Draft and Review of all;

Carbon reports and supporting documents and their timely submission

Standard Operating Procedures and Quality control and Quality Assurance plans and strategies for reporting and technical aspects of the carbon processes

Responsible for drafting and preparing robust operating procedures and systems to ensure all carbon reports and their supporting documents.

Run all Training and capacity building to ensure compliance with carbon standard requirements from BURN.

Provide First level responses to all reviews from BURN to either VVBs- (Validation and Verification board) and/or the Standards in each stage of Project reviews e.g., but not limited to Preliminary review in GS (Gold Standard) or Listing in VERRA.

First-level preparation of all Ex-ante and Ex-post ER (Emissions Reduction) calculations for BURN cookstove projects, including ensuring all Projects hit the maximum ER generation per stove possible.

Identify and Manage the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats that face BURN’s projects from Standards or Markets where BURN operates and come up with strategic plans to de-risk any aspects that would affect the issuance of credits on time, on the scope, and budget.

Key Qualifications

3+ years’ experience in Carbon Standards Project Document preparation in gold standard or VERRA (CDM experience is desired)

3+ years’ experience in Emission reductions calculations

3+ years’ experience in Project Management

3+ years’ experience in Managing Carbon Audits and responding to Standard (VERRA/CDM/GS) comments.

Proven track record in Quality control and Quality Assurance experience in carbon Projects

Strong communication skills in both written and spoken English language with experience in graphical presentation and reporting skills.

Good project management skills

BURN is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to creating the best workplace in the world. Qualified Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply. BURN does NOT charge applicants or candidates any form of fees at any stage of the entire recruitment or onboarding process.

How To Apply

Candidates who meet the necessary career qualifications and experience can apply for the role by filling in the required information and uploading an English-language pdf version of their CV or Resume at

https://burnmanufacturing.applytojob.com/apply/IwPAJDvDgP/Carbon-Technical-Officer-Kenya