Tropical forest conservation efforts economically important even if ultimately unsuccessful -study

Published 00:34 on July 17, 2023 / Last updated at 00:39 on July 17, 2023 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary / No Comments

Non-market factors have significantly influenced forest loss in Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia between 2000 and 2019, according to a new study, which highlighted the economic importance of forest conservation efforts even if reduced deforestation is temporary.