Producers draw on CCAs, financial players drop California net length but build RGGI holdings

Published 22:51 on July 14, 2023 / Last updated at 22:51 on July 14, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters raised California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) net holdings to a five-month high, while speculators reduced CCA net positions but lifted RGGA Allowance (RGA) net length to year-to-date highs, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.