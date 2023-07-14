German environment ministry, KfW bank pledge €50 mln to support natural climate measures on company premises

Germany’s Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMUV) and state-owned bank KfW on Friday announced they will support businesses in their efforts to integrate natural climate protection measures within their premises.

The BMUV will provide up to €50 million annually for the initiative through its Natural Climate Protection Action Program (ANK), the two organisations said in a joint release.

Under this new scheme, commercial companies will be encouraged to create near-natural green spaces and small bodies of water, unseal and renature areas, plant trees, improve energy efficiency of buildings, and carry out local precipitation management.

“Intact ecosystems are natural climate protectors and the basis of our lives and economies. We want to provide targeted support to the growing number of companies integrating biodiversity protection into their environmental management systems,” said German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.

KfW Board Member Katharina Herrmann noted that the funding not only significantly contributes to climate and environmental protection and biodiversity, but also improves quality of life through climate adaptation.

The money will be distributed as promotional loans via KfW, offering a repayment subsidy of between 40% and 60% upon successful implementation of the approved measures, thereby reducing the debt.

Commercial companies with a majority of private participation are eligible to apply.

The initiative underscores the increasing importance of natural climate protection within corporate environments, with green spaces, healthy trees, and small bodies of water on company premises found to contribute significantly to natural climate protection and adaptation.

They also help create an attractive working environment, boost worker morale and productivity, and can positively affect the local microclimate and corporate energy consumption.

Training measures for near-natural green maintenance are also included in the funding, the release said.

