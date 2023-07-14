CBAM > EU fertiliser companies lose court appeal against exclusion from indirect ETS compensation

EU fertiliser companies lose court appeal against exclusion from indirect ETS compensation

Published 17:08 on July 14, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:08 on July 14, 2023  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU fertiliser companies lost their appeal in the bloc's highest court this week against their exclusion from a list of sectors able to claim compensation for their indirect ETS costs. 

EU fertiliser companies lost their appeal in the bloc’s highest court this week against their exclusion from a list of sectors able to claim compensation for their indirect ETS costs. 

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software