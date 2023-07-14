Nations warn against CCS alibi for fossil fuel expansion

Almost 20 nations including EU members and vulnerable island nations warned on Friday that abatement technologies, such as carbon capture and storage or removal, must not be an excuse to perpetuate the use of fossil fuels.