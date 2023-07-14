Nations warn against CCS alibi for fossil fuel expansion

Almost 20 nations including EU members and vulnerable island nations warned on Friday that abatement technologies, such as carbon capture and storage or removal, must not be an excuse to perpetuate the use of fossil fuels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.