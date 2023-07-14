South Korea secures bilateral carbon credit deal with Laos

Published 03:09 on July 14, 2023 / Last updated at 03:09 on July 14, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea / No Comments

South Korea this week signed a number of bilateral deals with Laos on the development of large-scale solar and landfill projects, as Seoul is seeking to leverage the Article 6 mechanism of the Paris Agreement.