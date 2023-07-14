NZ government admits fault on current ETS price controls, agrees in court to remake them

The New Zealand government has agreed to reconsider the current price settings and controls of its ETS, after it admitted in the High Court that it made a mistake leaving them largely unchanged at the end of last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.