Direct air capture costs of $100/tonne to remain elusive without further support -paper

Published 23:37 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 23:37 on July 13, 2023 / International, Voluntary / No Comments

Strategic deployment of direct air capture and storage (DACS) technology can help bring costs down from current levels, though they are unlikely to drop below $100/tonne of CO2 without strong policy support like integrating removals into carbon markets, according to a journal article published Thursday.