ExxonMobil pays $4.9 bln for CO2 pipeline owner

Published 22:03 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 22:03 on July 13, 2023 / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Oil major ExxonMobil announced on Thursday it has purchased a US-headquartered carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) solutions company with a vast network of CO2 pipelines across the South.