Associate Director (Clean Energy Transition), China Climate Hub, Asia Society Policy Institute – New York/Washington/Remote

Associate Director (Clean Energy Transition), China Climate Hub

Location: New York or Washington preferred, or remote

Department: China Climate Hub, Asia Society Policy Institute

Position: Associate Director (Clean Energy Transition), China Climate Hub

Reports To: Director, China Climate Hub

Job Type: Full-Time

FLSA Status: Exempt

SUMMARY:

The Asia Society Policy Institute, a solutions-oriented think and do tank headquartered in New York with an office in Washington, D.C., seeks an Associate Director as part of the clean energy transition pillar of a new and innovative China Climate Hub that will produce cutting edge and rapid response analysis of developments related to China’s climate policies; and undertake various behind-the-scenes work to support the international community’s understanding of and engagement with China’s climate action agenda.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with the Hub’s Director as well as the Senior Fellow, Clean Energy Transition to design and implement a strategy and work plan for the Hub’s work on China’s clean energy transition. This requires considering what is relevant to policymakers, practitioners, corporates, funders, and the general community, including as the basis for its research, outputs, and other activities.

Manage the Hub’s work on China’s clean energy transition on a day-to-day basis, including its budget, additional staffing, and intern support needs.

Run and stay abreast of your own research agenda focused on China’s energy transition, especially its use of coal fired power and renewables, and relevant behind-the-scenes work in support of this. This includes attending relevant international meetings and conferences, participating in relevant networks and discussion groups, and publishing in-depth issue papers (at least two annually) and op-eds (at least monthly on average) and/or rapid response notes (at least six annually), as well as feeding into the production of the Hub’s flagship annual scorecard and regular insights focused newsletter.

Cultivate and constantly pursue media opportunities, covering both mainstream and specialist outlets, through the regular and timely dissemination of quotes in anticipation of or in response to events; the placement of the aforementioned op-eds; participating in podcasts and other new forms of media; and maintaining an active social media presence.

Conceive, design, and execute other projects that make a real-world difference both practically and in terms of their research and analysis.

Constantly identify opportunities for private and public events on relevant and timely topics (ideally on a monthly basis), including being a regular speaker or host of these events.

Maintain relationships with Chinese interlocutors and the Hub’s overall profile in China, including through occasional contact and travel.

Fundraise with an annual objective of personally securing at least $250k in support for existing operations or new projects, especially related to China’s clean energy transition.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

6-8 years of relevant experience in government, consulting, research, or an NGO environment related to China’s climate or clean energy transition.

Bachelors or Masters degree relevant to climate change / energy or China.

Fluency in English and Mandarin (written and spoken) required.

Experience in developing, coordinating, and running projects and initiatives, as well as fundraising for them and managing donor relations.

Demonstrated media performer, user of social media, public speaker, and ability to develop high quality and written products for policy decision-makers.

Highly developed interpersonal skills and self-motivation; able to work independently, prioritize and meet deadlines with minimal supervision, and with an excellent attention to detail.

Excellent team player, able to work within multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary teams spread across several countries and time zones.

Experience living and/or working in Asia preferred.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary Range: $69,000 – $111,000

Compensation within this range is determined by skills, experience, and organizational equity.

Asia Society offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision coverage, a 403(b) retirement plan, numerous paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, self-development hours, and more. Please visit www.asiasociety.org/about/careers and click on “Employee Benefits” to view our full benefits summary

Benefit package highlights:

An HRA plan is available to supplement our medical plan.

After 1 year of service (1,000 hours), Asia Society contributes 6% of gross earnings to an eligible employee’s 403(b) account, regardless of whether the employee makes their own contributions.

Asia Society offers Self-Development time off, including Self-Development Summer Fridays between July 4th and Labor Day.

ABOUT ASIA SOCIETY:

Asia Society, founded by John D. Rockefeller the 3rd in 1956, is a global non-profit dedicated to identifying future pathways for Asia and the world which enhance peace, prosperity, freedom, equality, and sustainability. Headquartered in New York City, with 15 centers located in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., the Asia Society has a dynamic and impressive board of trustees of more than 70 international leaders representing thought leadership in policy, the arts, and education as well as in governance and philanthropy.

The Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) is a think- and do-tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific in security, prosperity and climate. ASPI’s climate work supports the development and implementation of ambitious and effective climate policies in Asia. Major areas of work relevant to this position include raising climate ambition and action, identifying solutions for overcoming barriers to achievement of net zero emission goals, and leveraging major international convenings including the G20, UN General Assembly, COP and others as vehicles for accelerating just and sustainable energy transitions in Asia.

Asia Society is committed to creating a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace. We believe that engaging staff, interns, and volunteers with diverse backgrounds enables us to better realize our mission of navigating shared futures.

HOW TO APPLY:

To be considered for this role, all interested applicants must submit a completed application to the following email: aspijobs@asiasociety.org

A completed application must include:

Resume or CV

Cover Letter

Salary Requirements

Subject line containing: job title

Asia Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer who values diversity in the workplace. Women and people of color are strongly encouraged to apply.