WCI Markets: CCAs rip higher after unexpected ARB workshop announcement, WCAs relatively silent

Published 23:09 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 23:09 on July 13, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A flurry of activity after the close of the secondary market on Wednesday and into Thursday trade, in light of the ARB announcing the next cap-and-trade public workshop date, lifted California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices to year-to-date highs, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) rose slightly in light transaction activity through the week.