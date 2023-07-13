Virginia regulator approves Dominion RGGI rider reinstatement

A Virginia regulatory agency granted the reinstatement of utility Dominion Energy’s request to recoup the costs of tens of millions of RGGI allowances on Wednesday via an extra charge on customers’ bills before the state’s planned exit from the power sector carbon market this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.