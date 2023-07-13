Virginia regulator approves Dominion RGGI rider reinstatement

Published 22:08 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 22:08 on July 13, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

A Virginia regulatory agency granted the reinstatement of utility Dominion Energy’s request to recoup the costs of tens of millions of RGGI allowances on Wednesday via an extra charge on customers’ bills before the state's planned exit from the power sector carbon market this year.