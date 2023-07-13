More than 3/4 of US Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production displays lower-than-average GHG intensity for basin -analysts

More than three-quarters of all oil and gas production in the US Gulf of Mexico features lower greenhouse gas intensity than the average for the basin, according to a new analysis.

The study by S&P Global Commodity Insights, part of an ongoing series employing a new approach, reveals that the average GHG intensity of production in the US Gulf of Mexico stood at 7 kg of CO2e per barrel of oil equivalent (kgCO2e/boe) in 2022.

About 78% of the total production recorded a GHG intensity beneath this average, the company added, identifying an overall range of 2-50 kgCO2e/boe across individual assets across the basin.

S&P Global highlighted that a minority of less-productive assets contributed a disproportionate amount of emissions, underlining the wide variability in GHG intensity from one asset to another.

This variability is not exclusive to the region, it added.

A previous analysis of North Sea production found its average intensity at 12 kgCO2e/boe in 2021, with individual assets ranging from less than 1 kgCO2e/boe to nearly 150 kgCO2e/boe.

The latest study, built on S&P Global’s existing proprietary upstream databases and augmented with new data sources like satellite flaring data from the Earth Observation Group, provides detailed estimations of upstream oil and gas production emissions across different assets.

Several factors, including productivity, technology, and venting and flaring habits, significantly influence the GHG intensity of an asset, S&P Global said.

The analysis also highlights notable differences between deepwater and shallow shelf production in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Shelf production, derived from more mature and less productive wells, showcased a GHG intensity more than twice as high as deepwater production.

S&P Global noted the region’s emissions intensity has fallen by 25% from 2012 to 2022 due to the expanding share of deepwater production, which constituted 86% of all production in 2022.

The drive towards decarbonisation may further lower GHG intensity in the coming decades, it added, potentially through carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology and renewable power deployment, including offshore wind turbines.

Notably, the 2-50 kgCO2e/boe range accounts for 99% of the total 2022 production in the US Gulf of Mexico, S&P Global said, adding that the full range, considering outliers, extends to around 900 kgCO2e/boe.

In comparison, the GHG intensity range for 99% of the total 2021 North Sea production extends to about 70 kgCO2e/boe.

news@carbon-pulse.com