Making water from carbon: Big investors pledge over $80 mln towards California firm's hybrid DAC technology

Published 13:26 on July 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:26 on July 13, 2023  /  Americas, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A California-based startup that produces water from removed CO2 has signed strategic partnerships with ConocoPhillips, JetBlue Ventures, and Shell Ventures, securing more than $80 million in multi-year investments towards developing its innovative technology.

