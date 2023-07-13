Making water from carbon: Big investors pledge over $80 mln towards California firm’s hybrid DAC technology

Published 13:26 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 13:26 on July 13, 2023

A California-based startup that produces water from removed CO2 has signed strategic partnerships with ConocoPhillips, JetBlue Ventures, and Shell Ventures, securing more than $80 million in multi-year investments towards developing its innovative technology.