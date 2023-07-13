EU awards €3.6 bln from ETS-financed Innovation Fund, increases pot for the next call

The European Commission on Thursday announced the results of the third call for large-scale projects under the bloc’s EU ETS-financed Innovation Fund, with €3.6 billion being disbursed to 41 clean tech activities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.